Popular CCC Activist Granted Bail

By Mary Taruvinga

OUTSPOKEN Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, Godfrey Karembera, has been granted ZW$10 000 bail by Harare magistrate Babra Mateko.

Kerembera popularly, known as Madzibaba Veshanduko, got in trouble for wearing CCC regalia while in Harare city centre

He is being charged of insulting police officers.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje had challenged bail arguing that Kerembera was likely to reoffend if granted bail.

Chirenje said five police officers are lined up to testify against the activist as such he is a flight risk.

But the magistrate said a suspect remains innocent until convicted as such should be granted bail.

He was represented by his lawyer Douglas Coltart.

Karembera was allegedly brutally assaulted by police officers when he was arrested last Thursday.

He was remanded in hospital due to injuries he sustained.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi accused him of trying to deface the Mbuya Nehanda statue.

The charge was however not included in court papers.

However, prosecutors allege Karembera was difficult to arrest and scuffled with police officers resulting in him sustaining injuries.