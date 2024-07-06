Popular yester-year comedian ‘Mai Rwizi’ dies aged 83

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

YESTER-year comedian, Susan Chenjerai, popularly known by her stage name “Mai Rwizi” of the Mukadota Family television show fame, has died.

She was 83.

Chenjerai was an actor and musician par excellence and was well known for playing the famous “Mai Rwizi” character that awed audiences through music and acting in the drama series, Mukadota Family on Zimbabwe Television (ZTV) alongside legendary Safirio Madzikatire, now late.

Messages of condolences started trickling in on social media after news of her passing spread.

“It’s sad most of our artists are not celebrated while they are still alive. Tinovakanganwa (we forget them). We only remember them when they are gone. I think the relevant ministry must come with a way to recognize and celebrate these artists vachiri vapenyu (when they are still alive).May her soul Rest In Peace,” said Sabhuku Dofo@Sabhuku.

“So sad…Thanks for the memories Mai Rwizi,” wrote Jarzin Man.

Chenjerai grew up in Mbare and joined Mukadota’s band Safe Brothers in 1969, but before joining the ensemble she was part of the Bantu Actors in 1951 and with Marandellas Bush Babies in 1958.

She also worked with big names such as the Wagon Wheels, a band where she met Oliver Mtukudzi before working with Madzikatire also known as Mukadota.

She also recorded with late legendary gospel musician Jordan Chataika.

She was at school when Mukadota approached her after he heard her singing at Majubeki. When she started singing with Mukadota she was working at Willards before she quit. She then got a job at OK Supermarket and stopped touring with Mukadota whom she said in a previous interview was now moving around with “other girls” such as Katarina.

By the time of her death, Chenjerai was now a pastor at New Gospel Church of God.

She survived by five children, more than 30 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren, and was a recipient of three awards, including Zimbabwe Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, The Silver Jubilee Award and NAMA Legend Award.