Popular Zim musician Kelvin ‘That Luveve boy’ dies in car crash

By Showbiz Reporter
POPULAR Zim hip-hop musician, Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo, better known as “That Luveve boy” has died.
The 35-year-old Bulawayo based rapper was reportedly involved in a hit and run road accident in the late hours of Saturday night.
The accident, according to reports, occurred a few metres from his home.
The musician had just watched Liverpool’s late-night match with Sheffield United at a bar called the Emakhandeni Cricket Club in Luveve.
A family members confirmed the tragic incident.