POSB dispenses 15 ATMs, to launch virtual service centre  

By Alois Vinga

FINANCIAL services provider, People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB), has so far distributed 15 advanced Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) as part of efforts to up the digitisation ante at the institution.

The rollout is in line with the first batch of the 30 ATMs project rollout, with more ATMs already on their way to Zimbabwe.

POSB is fast gravitating towards modernity after adopting several top-notch technological advancements since last year which have been widely hailed for enhancing customer experience and convenience.

Of the 15 ATMS, five are cash deposits accepting machines.

Speaking on the ongoing rollout POSB chief executive Officer, Garainesu Changunda said the launch of the ATMs is just one of the many initiatives that POSB is implementing in line with service provision hinged on simplicity, responsiveness and financial inclusivity.

The state-of-the-art ATMs will complement the Bank’s efforts to enhance customer service and convenience.

“While the Bank has established robust digital platforms and encourages its customers to use these for non-cash transactions, we are also cognisant of the diversity of our clientele base and their unique needs, therefore, the ATMs will bring convenience to those in need of cash,” he said.

Changunda underscored that the initiative is in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Mantra that “No one and no place should be left behind “.

In addition to the ATMs, POSB also plans to bring much-needed convenience, by running Alternative Payment sites for pensioners, where the Bank uses more than 30 Zimpost Offices during pensioners’ paydays.

In partnership with Zimpost, POSB has also introduced agent off-the-counter services in strategic areas where POSB customers can access the Bank’s services such as cash withdrawals and deposits, loan applications and opening of instant accounts, among other services.

“Going forward, customers can expect more ATMs in convenient locations, more Zimpost offices offering off-counter services and enhanced digital services on the existing and new platforms. Plans to launch a virtual service centre are already underway,” Changunda added.