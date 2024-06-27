POSB partners with Zimpost in agency banking services

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) has partnered with Zimpost for agency services in a development which will see clients enjoying widespread reach.

In a statement, POSB said so far 28 Zimpost offices across the country have been roped in to offer the bank’s services.

“At the selected POSB Zimpost convenience banking service offices, POSB customers can withdraw and/or deposit cash in both USD and ZiG. Additionally, they can complete account opening and loan application forms, for onward transmission to POSB service centres,” the bank said.

In the first phase of the initiative, the following Zimpost offices are offering POSB convenience banking services: Bulawayo Main Street, Raylton, Chimanimani, Nhedziwa, Murambinda, Mutare Urban, Nyanga, Harare Main Post Office, Seke-Makoni, Zengeza, Norton, Masvingo Urban Zimpost, Jerera, Gutu Mpandawana, Ngundu, Chegutu, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Hwange, Lupane, Maphisa, Plumtree, Mt Darwin, and Mudzi.

Work is currently underway to add more Zimpost sites like Murehwa, Nkulumane Zimpost in Bulawayo, Mvurwi, Rutenga, and Mataga Zimpost with indications showing that offices to the convenience banking services are almost complete.

Previously, POSB used some of these Zimpost offices as alternative payment sites during NSSA and government pension paydays, which meant that pensioners could only withdraw their payouts at these Zimpost offices during paydays.

The POSB Zimpost convenience banking offices are open from 8 AM to 4 PM between Monday and Friday, and from 8 AM to 11 AM on Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays and public holidays. The bank envisions a future where financial empowerment is within an arm’s reach.

Speaking on the development, POSB CEO, Garainashe Changunda said the development marks a new phase in the bank’s customer service thrust.

“The initiative means that residents of Chimanimani in Manicaland, for instance, are no longer compelled to undertake the journey to the Mutare service centre for financial transactions. Instead, they can effortlessly perform cash withdrawals at Nhedziwa or Chimanimani Zimpost offices.

“Similarly, the service empowers customers in Matabeleland South province to access POSB’s offerings at the Zimpost outlets in Plumtree and Maphisa. As POSB, we seek not only to redefine the concept of accessibility and proximity banking but also to align with the ethos of community integration, which fosters economic inclusivity,” he said.

POSB also encourages its customers to use digital banking platforms, which include the ‘On the Go App’, USSD codes *223# for Econet users and *222# for NetOne and Telecel subscribers, WhatsApp Banking on the WhatsApp number 0781 366 666, and Facebook Banking through its Facebook Banking page.