POSB, Staff Clash Over Poor Wages

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

THE Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) has clashed with its workers over its continued payment of very low salaries when compared to other employers in the banking sector.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Business Thursday, Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union secretary general, Peter Mutasa said the situation at POSB had reached deplorable levels as some employees were earning salaries in the negative balance.

“There is a crisis at POSB because most workers earned negative salaries after deductions like medical aid, funeral policies and employer loans. The workers are clearly incapacitated and not able to continue to come to work,” he said.

Mutasa said the least paid worker is currently taking home around $7 600 which is now far below the country’s food basket for a family of five. The money is equal to US$76.

“If the bank does not do anything, then the workers will stay home because they are now incapacitated.

“It is POSB only which continues to lag behind because most banks have given interim salary increases of up to 348% as we wait for the conclusion of NEC negotiations,” said Mutasa.

The ZIBAWU secretary, who also doubles as Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union president, said while the banking sector awaits the approval of new salary grades for 2021, the NEC Banking has since advised employers to cushion their staffers, a step which POSB alone has ignored.

Contacted for comment, POSB chief executive officer, Admore Kandlela dismissed the claims, accusing ZIBAWU of pushing a controversial agenda.

“I have not received such a complaint and I get updates regularly from the workers committee chairperson.

“Whoever is making such claims is trying to raise dust over nothing because POSB workers are earning far much higher than other sector counterparts,” he said.

Kandlela claimed ZIBAWU is moving to coerce the employer to pay an increment which is yet to be agreed on and maintained that what the employees were being paid was legally above board.

However, a POSB senior employee who spoke on condition of anonymity dismissed claims by his boss,, insisting the company alone was lagging behind across the sector.