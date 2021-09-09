Positive Response On PSMAS Chronic Medicines Programme

Spread This News











By Own Correspondent

PSMAS members with chronic conditions are positively responding to the call to register following the successful launch of the Chronic Medicines Programme on 1 September 2021.

The programme is an initiative aimed at improving access to medications and health outcomes for PSMAS members with chronic medical conditions.

PSMAS is dedicated to managing chronic medicine use in a manner that is beneficial to the health of members, and to ensuring quality care through holistic member care.

The programme is designed to benefit both members and beneficiaries alike. PSMAS members are being encouraged to register on the chronic medicine facility, once registered, they are assured of regular monthly supply of registered medication and these will be ordered and reserved for each eligible member.

The medicines will be available from the nearest registered PSMI pharmacy or registered collection point. This initiative also comes with extra convenience as members have an option of getting medicines delivered at their door-step at no cost, provided it is within a 20km radius.

Home deliveries are scheduled to start as soon as possible.

Members with chronic conditions have expressed great enthusiasm towards the programme with members calling in and coming in person for registrations while the online registration process is still being configured.

PSMAS has put in place a dedicated team to assist with the registrations and the expectation is to register over 25,000 members in the initial phase. Members simply confirm their current treatment regimen/prescription during the registration to ease the process.

The following documents are required on registration: – PSMAS membership card, National ID, and current prescription from a doctor.

Chronic conditions covered include, but are not limited to, the following: Asthma, Heart Disease, Chronic Renal, Diabetes Mellitus, Epilepsy, Hypertension, Parkinson’s disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Schizophrenia, and HIV & AIDs.

With a membership of over 950,000 the Society feels obligated to contribute to the national cause through availing of access to affordable chronic medicines to its members, thereby reducing morbidity and mortality related to NCDs.

In addition, the Society, through the Premier Lifestyle programme seeks to continue promoting health lifestyles and health living through wellness initiatives already in place.