Post office manager in $12 million theft scandal

By Paul Katanda

A POSTAL manager was Wednesday dragged before the Harare Magistrates Courts answering to charges of theft of trust property.

Tatenda Ngara (29) appeared before Harare Magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, and was granted ZW$50 000 bail.

According to court papers, Ngara was entrusted to collect revenue from the purchase of vehicle and radio licenses by various clients at Post Office, Borrowdale branch.

It is alleged that during that period Ngara abused the trust bestowed upon him when he collected a total of ZW$12 984 053 from various customers and, instead of remitting the money, he converted it to his personal use.

The offence was discovered when the his employer made a reconciliation on daily sales sheet posted by Ngara as from May 2022 to August 2022, thus unearthing the discrepancy.

Investigations were made into the case leading to the arrest of Ngara.

Anesu Chirenje represented the State.