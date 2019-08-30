POTRAZ dragged to court for evading debt, pays RTGS

By Ebenezzer Sibanda

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has been dragged to court by McDonald Fire Protection and Mechanical services for failing to settle a $US24 511.59 debt.

According to court papers filed by Mcdonald, in June 2018 the parties entered into an agreement in which the plaintiff would renovate POTRAZ building.

The service was agreed to cost USD$67 143.13 on fix and supply basis.

But Potraz only paid US$37 629, 54 before the project was fully ended.

“The defendant then paid the sum of $29 513.59 and indicated that it had fully discharged the amount even though the amount agreed and due to Mcdonald was in United States Dollars and the plaintiff had incurred costs in supplying the equipment for the work in United States currency.

“At the time of payment of $29 513.19 the bank exchange rate was equivalent to 1:5,9 which means the defendant managed to pay $500 002.00,”reads part of the summons

Potraz is alleged to have been fully aware that it had to pay in United States dollars.

According to the court papers, the authority still owes MCDonalds a sum of $US24 511.59.