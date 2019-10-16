POTRAZ hands over computer lab to army run school

By Alois Vinga

THE Postal and Telecommunications Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has handed over a state-of-the-art computer laboratory to Masvingo High School after refurbishing a classroom block, reequipping and supplying internet connection.

Addressing guests at the handover ceremony Wednesday, POTRAZ director general, Gift Machengete said several milestones were encountered in making the project a reality.

“At the Commander Defence Forces (CDF) Charity Ball of 2017, POTRAZ pledged a computer laboratory to any ZNA school. The laboratory would be equipped to the authority’s specifications and subscribed with internet bandwidth for six months, after which period, the beneficiary school would take over obligations.

“The pledge has seen the refurbishment of the classroom block which comprises of two rooms, installation of power points on the walls and the floors to accommodate computers, installation of a smart projector, white board, green board, air conditioner and provision of 36 laptops.”

The donation included the installation of a Local Area Network (LAN) and upgrading of the internet connectivity bandwidth from 1Mbps uncapped to 4Mbps with a six month subscription.

Major General Chima (left) and POTRAZ director general Gift Machengete (right) at the hand over ceremony

In a gesture of appreciation, Major General Paul Chima said the donation will go a long way to improve the ease of learning.

He said, “Let us reciprocate the gesture by fully utilising the computer laboratory for purposes of learning. Through the migration from traditional classroom management to electronic learning, the results of the school are expected to improve significantly.

“The computer laboratory should be constructively used in the provision of E-learning, Ecommunication, quick access to information networking with resource persons and massive reduction of the burden of keeping hard copies.”