‘Poverty and unemployment drove me to steal goats’ – teen tells court

By Paul Katanda

AN 18-year-old from Maruta village, in Domboshawa who appeared before the Harare Magistrates court Monday blamed poverty and unemployment for stealing goats.

The teenager, Tanatswa Maruta, pleaded guilty to the allegations but said he would not have stolen if he was employed.

Maruta was remanded in custody to May 3 for mitigation ahead of sentencing.

“Poverty and unemployment drove me to steal goats and resale them since no one wanted to employ me for any domestic work,” he told the court.

He revealed that he had made several but unsuccessful attempts to get any form of employment and then resorted to theft for survival.

Maruta also told the court that he sold the goats for only US$25 each to local people.

According to court papers, Maruta stole two goats on March 1, 2022 in Takachi village, Chinamhora while the owner Evangelista Kanyokoto was asleep at night.

Kanyokoto woke up in the morning and realised that her goats were missing.

She reported the matter to the police, leading to Maruta’s arrest.