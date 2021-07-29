Power Blackout Hits Bulawayo

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO City Centre and surrounding suburbs have been hit by a crippling power blackout following a fault caused by a power surge Tuesday afternoon.

Since Tuesday afternoon, the city centre and some residential areas have been without electricity.

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Western Region general manager Engineer Lyoyd Jaji said the company ‘s technicians have already identified the fault and are currently rectifying the problem.

“The fault has been identified at Belmont and our technicians are working on it. We aim to have restored the power before the end of day today (Wednesday) ,” said Engineer Jaji.

He apologized for the interruption of the power supply in the affected areas.

“We are striving to restore power as soon as possible and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused ,” said Jaji.

In April this year the city also experienced a similar problem.

Business owners who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com complained that they have lost business as a result of the blackout.

“We are in the lockdown and suddenly we don’t have electricity. Since Tuesday afternoon, we have not been working because our business depends on electricity. ZESA has never even bothered to explain to us what the problem is and what they are doing to rectify the situation,” said Gift Moyo who runs a fresh vegetable business along George Silundika Street.

Moyo aid because of the electricity challenges, he was

Stephen Gwatidzo, a manager at a local Hotel complained that the hotel has lost numerous food stuffs which were stored in cold- rooms and fridges as a result of the blackout.

“We lost foodstuffs in our storing facilities such as beef and dairy products. All these products have now gone bad. Is ZESA going to compensate us for the loss?” said Gwatidzo.

Some of the businesses such as service stations have now resorted to the use of other alternative energy such generators and solar.