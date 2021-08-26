Power Cuts: Butchery Owners Organise Cattle Syndicates To Avoid Loses

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

SOME butchery operators in Bulawayo have organised themselves into cattle buying syndicates to save their meat stocks from rotting as a result of the current incessant power cuts.

The power shortages have seriously crippled business operations across the country.

As a result, some butchery owners in Bulawayo have been counting loses as they spend hours or in some cases days without electricity.

Operators who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com this week said running butchery had now turned into a risky and stressing business. They bemoaned loses of beef, and other meat products, which are going bad as a result of the power shortages.

“With the current electricity shortages and hot weather, it is no longer possible to stock large quantities of beef. Early this month, I was forced to throw away 300kg of meat which went bad because of electricity shortages. Operating a butchery these days is like gambling,” said Hilton Sanders who operates a butchery along Robert Mugabe in the central business district.

Sanders said he and some butchery operators in Bulawayo have since formed a cattle buying group.

“The idea is to try to have less beef at any given time. In that way, we will be minimising any loses due to the power cuts. The more beef one has in stock, the more chances of the meat going bad,” he said.

Another butchery operator based at the Northend Shopping Centre, Claudius Moyo said he had also lost beef due to the continued power outages.

“These days, I have stopped selling beef in my butchery. I am now specialising in selling goat, sheep and chicken meat which can be easily disposed without any stress,” he said.

Some operators said they have suspended operations until the electricity situation in the country improves.

“Right now, I am just buying cattle from farmers and fattening them for future resell as meat. The prices of cattle have gone down because butchery operators have scaled down operations,” said another operator.

Three years ago there were media reports that some unscrupulous meat retailers in Harare were using embalming chemicals to preserve meat due to incessant power cuts experienced during that time.