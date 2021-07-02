Power Cuts Paralyse Bulawayo’s Water Supplies

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO residents and businesses are bracing for prolonged water cuts due to the current power cuts, which have hit most parts of the country.

Energy Minister Soda Zhemu has attributed the power cuts to the surge in electricity imports from neighbouring South Africa which are overloading Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority’s (ZESA) network resulting in most power stations collapsing.

In a notice dispatched to residents Thursday by Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube, the acute power cuts had seriously affected the pumping of water from the city’s treatment plants.

Since Monday, the town clerk said the city had been experiencing daily power cuts.

“The Ncema and Fernhill Pump Stations last night (Wednesday) lost three hours of pumping and the Criterion Water Treatment Works still do not have power since Monday, June 28,” Dube’s notice reads in part.

“Residents are advised that this has negatively affected the treatment of water as well as pumping of both raw and clear water. If the situation continues, high lying areas may start experiencing low water pressure and intermittent water supply problems.”

The town clerk further warned the entire city risked facing lengthy water shortages if the power outages continue.

Bulawayo spent the past two years under severe water shortages due to decommissioned due to low water levels because of a prolonged drought.

However, the crisis was saved this year when most parts of Zimbabwe, including Bulawayo, received above-normal rains.