PPC appoints new Executive Committee

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LISTED cement manufacturer, Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) has appointed a new Executive Committee (EXCO) tasked with the responsibility to propel the group to greater heights.

The new EXCO comes shortly after the appointment of new CEO, Matias Cardarelli, with effect from 1 December 2023.

The PPC board of directors has approved a substantially reorganised and strengthened new committee to drive improved profitability and a sustainable return on capital for its South African business.

The new EXCO includes several new roles aimed at enhancing operational excellence and strategic planning. This includes the appointment of a: Chief Operations Officer (COO) to focus on increasing efficiencies, productivity and cost reduction initiatives; a Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) who will work closely with the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Brenda Berlin, to implement various profit improvement initiatives, and a Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

The PPC EXCO is therefore now comprised of Matias Cardarelli (CEO), Brenda Berlin (CFO), Ernesto Acosta (COO), Paulo Marques (CSO), Mokate Ramafoko (CRO), Ndima Rawana (CHRO) and Kevin Ross (Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary).

There are no new appointments to the Board as a consequence of these changes.

PPC CEO, Matias Cardarelli, said the group is at a turning point and well deserving of such strategic key appointments.

“This is a transformational time for us at PPC. Building the new EXCO team is the first step in establishing the right organisational structure. At an EXCO level, I believe we now have the right blend of global and local cement industry experience, institutional knowledge and energy, to drive PPC’s growth, improve profitability and enhance returns.

“Accountability, ownership, agility and focus on results, are going to be the distinctive characteristics of the new team,” he said.