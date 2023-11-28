PPC confirms Cardarelli as new CEO

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

PPC Cement has confirmed Matias Cardarelli as the new Chief Executive Officer for the reputable firm.

He takes over from Roland van Wijnen, who will stay until the end of 2023 to facilitate a smooth handover.

In a statement, the company said hanging work permit issues around his appointment were finalised.

“Shareholders are referring to the announcement released on SENS on 4 September 2023, announcing the appointment of Cardarelli as Chief Executive Officer of PPC subject to the approval of his work permit.

“The Board is pleased to announce that Matias’ work permit has been issued and that he will formally take over from Roland van Wijnen with effect from 01 December 2023,” the company said.

PPC also took the opportunity to express gratitude to the outgoing CEO Roland van Wijnen for his commitment, hard work, and loyalty to PPC, its shareholders, employees, and customers.

Cardarelli has held various positions at a number of private cement companies including heading and chairing Natal Portland Cement (NPC) part of the Intercement group, and has led the operational and financial turnaround of Amreyah Cement in Egypt and scaling-up of Yguazu Cementos in Paraguay.

Following the onset of Covid-19 and the emergence of a new entrant in the Mozambican cement market, Mr Cardarelli’s portfolio was expanded to include Cimentos de Mozambique, where he successfully implemented an operational and commercial plan to return the company to profitability.

He is credited for successfully transforming the organisation by improving efficiencies, boosting margins and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, and increasing cash generation.

PPC is a leading supplier of materials and solutions in the basic services sector in southern Africa; PPC has 11 cement factories in South Africa, Botswana, DRC, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.