PRAZ No Longer Involved In Awarding Of Public Tenders – CEO

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) is no longer involved in the awarding of public tenders and the process will now be done by permanent secretaries and other accounting officers in government ministries and parastatals.

This was confirmed last week by the authority’s chief executive Nyasha Chizu.

He said tenders will now be processed and awarded by accounting officers in State-owned enterprises, government ministries and departments while PRAZ will play a supervisory role.

“The Authority is now only playing a supervisory and monitoring role to ensure government entities comply with the new Act and other set standards,” Chizu.

“Procurement practitioners shall be regulated and made to abide by a code of conduct, failure of which will result in cancellation of practising licence.

“Electronic Government Procurement (E-GP) and the use of framework agreements shall be provided for.”

Chizu said with only two of existence, PRAZ had made great strides in ensuring that public procurement is processed in an efficient, fair, competitive, and transparent manner.

The authority was established in 2018.

“These institutions will ensure effective monitoring, evaluation, and professionalisation of the decentralised procurement, which is now taking place in the Procurement Management Units (PMUs) within the individual Procuring Entities (PEs),” said Chizu.

He was addressing journalists at a media training workshop on the provisions of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and how the law was being violated by procuring entities as they engage in corrupt practices.

Chizu said PRAZ recognised the role the civil society and media played in creating and maintaining an atmosphere in public life that promotes good governance.

He said this discouraged corruption in the public sector including in public procurement in which large amounts of the country’s annual budget funds are channeled towards.

PRAZ partnered with Transparency International Zimbabwe to train journalists on basic understanding and appreciation of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.

It was one of the Acts formed under the government reforms programmes meant to eliminate corruption and leakages in public procurement.