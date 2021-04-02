PRAZ Pushes For Procurement Law Alignment To Constitution

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

THE Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) has kicked off a process aimed at aligning key legislation linked to its operations to the national constitution.

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (PPDPA) came into operation on January 1, 2018 and this piece of legislation governs the manner government buys and sells goods and services in order to serve us the citizens.

Addressing the media Wednesday, PRAZ acting chief executive officer, Clever Ruswa said a number of sections within the PPDPA which were inconsistent with the Constitution have been targeted for amendment.

“The PPDPA is one of the key deliverables of the Second Republic. It is therefore imperative to align the legislation to the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe based on recommendations borne on gaps identified during the implementation,” he said.

Seven sections of the legislative piece have been earmarked for amendments.

They are Amendment of Section 3 (6) of Cap 22:23, Section 15 Authorisation to Conduct Procurement by Procuring Entities, Section 54 of Cap. 22:23 and Section 55 (2) (Contract Award).

“The Principal Act will also be amended by the insertion after section 102 of the following new section 102A to include offences and penalties stating that any violations of provisions of the Act shall be an offence and the regulations shall provide penalties for criminal and administrative violations,” said Ruswa.

Other sections earmarked for amendments are Section 100 (Application of Act to joint ventures) of Cap. 22:23 and the addition of youths and women in the Act.

The Authority has been undertaking stakeholder engagements for the whole of March and managed to meet key sectors such as Insurance, Health, Motor Industry, SMEs, Women, Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, Information Communication and Technology, 3 Environment, Tourism and Hospitality, among other stakeholders.

“I would like to indicate that the public procurement reforms are ongoing as the Authority tailor makes such reforms to world class standards tailor made to fit in our Zimbabwean situation,” added Ruswa.