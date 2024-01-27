Premier African Minerals tests discover more lithium

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

PREMIUM African Minerals says its latest tests indicate the existence of lithium at its Zulu lithium project in Zimbabwe.

The Board of Premier African Minerals Limited provided an update on further assay results and current progress on Zulu Lithium and Tantalum. The drill holes are initially sited using a hand-held GPS (Global Positioning System device) within the tenement areas.

Two holes (ZDD162 and ZDD163) contained lithium grades above 1% in intercept widths above 10 and seven meters respectively.

Premier’s CEO George Roach said the results seen so far are very promising.

“This Southeast zone appears to be Spodumene Quartz Intergrowths dominant with more than 90% of the mineralisation associated with spodumene. ZDD165 is infilled from our North pit (Main zone) and supportive of our conclusions to date,” he added.

Roach said all components for the thickener are now either at the site or en route and underscored that the final components and the ball mill are all expected to be loaded for planned departure for the site on 29 January 2024.

“The mill is expected to be factory run on the 26 January 2024 immediately prior to loading,” he said.

Premier is an emerging tungsten producer from the RHA Tungsten Mine and is advancing the sizeable Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project in Zimbabwe.

In addition, the Company has an interest in MN Holdings Limited, the owner and operator of the Otjozondu Manganese Mining Project in Namibia.