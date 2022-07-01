Premier African sees impressive results for Zimbabwean project

Spread This News

By lse.co.uk

Premier African Minerals Ltd on Friday reported “impressive” results from the latest assay data from its Zulu Lithium & Tantalum project in Zimbabwe.

The British Virgin Islands-based minerals and metals project developer said multiple wide high-grade zones were intersected at the project.

It added that early QXRD data also confirmed spodumene as a dominant lithium mineral at the Zulu deposit.

“The detailed results set out below are impressive. Similarly, the early QXRD work confirms our view that the Zulu deposit is predominately spodumene. Notable is the pervasive Tantalum and Rubidium presence,” said Chief Executive George Roach.

“The results reported on are from boreholes within the existing resource area and are part of the ongoing programme that is intended to upgrade confidence in the original resource estimate from an inferred level to an indicated level,” he explained.

Shares in Premier African Minerals were up 7.0% at 0.34 pence on Friday morning in London.