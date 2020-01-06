Premier League Clubs Target Kadewere

Sports Reporter

ENGLISH Premier League sides Southampton and Bournemouth are among a host of top European clubs that are reportedly keen to sign inform France-based Zimbabwe international striker Tino Kadewere.

The 23 year-old pacy forward who plays for French Ligue 2 side, Le Havre has scored 17 goals in 19 games this season, including five in his last five appearances.

According to the British tabloid Daily Mail the two Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on the talented player who has 14 international caps for Zimbabwe as they look to strengthen their sides during the January transfer window.

Kadewere’s rich vein of scoring form has also reportedly alerted clubs such as Lyon and Marseille in the French top fight.

Reports from Spain indicate that La Liga side Real Valladolid are also seriously tracking the French market, and one of the players that has caught their eye is Kadewere while Turkish giants, Galatasaray have also been recently linked with the player.

However, the Kadewere is keen to test himself in the English Premier League and is waiting to see if an offer comes in this month in a move which could see him becoming the second Zimbabwean in the Premier League after Aston Villas Marvelous Nakamba.

Kadewere, who is represented in UK by Mark McKay of Mercato Sports, can play across the front line though he prefers a central role where he utilises his speed and skill to good effect.

Formerly with Swedish club, Djurgardens, Kadewere has also been monitored by Celtic in recent months and is valued around £10million.

The Zimbabwe Warriors star, however, still has three more years on his contract with Le Havre after he signed a four-year deal with the French Ligue 2 side at the beginning of the season for a reported fee of €2,5 million.

Kadewere was part of the Zimbabwe national team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Although he has struggled to make an impact in national team colours, Kadewere is doing his best to hoist the country’s flag high in foreign lands.

Kadewere started his career with Harare City before he joined Djurgadens.