Premier mining, engineering and transport exhibition Mine Entra 2024 postponed 

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s premier mining, engineering and transport exhibition, Mine Entra 2024 edition has been put on ice owing to a counter attraction scheduled for the same dates.

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company (ZITF) Board Chairman Busisa Moyo announced postponement of the event in a statement this Thursday.

“ZITF wishes to inform exhibitors, visitors, buyers, delegates and all other stakeholders that the 27th edition of the mining, engineering and transport exhibition, Mine Entra, originally scheduled for July 17-19,

2024, in Bulawayo, has been postponed to a date yet to be confirmed.

“Consultations regarding suitable dates are underway at the highest level of government and business

leadership. This is to ensure the standard of the show and depth of interactions, discussions and interventions meet the highest standard possible,” said Moyo.

The strategic move was aimed at accommodating a Southern African Development Community (SADC) event.

“The decision to reschedule Mine Entra was made to avoid any potential conflicts with the upcoming SADC Industrialisation Week, a major regional event which is being hosted in Zimbabwe scheduled for July 28 -August 2 in Harare.

“The SADC Industrialisation Week is

expected to attract significant attention from industry leaders, government officials, and investors throughout the region,” said Moyo.

He added that the ZITF Company recognises the importance of both Mine Entra and the SADC Industrialisation Week.

“Holding Mine Entra during the same timeframe could potentially result in divided attendance and detract from the impact of each event

“Postponing Mine Entra will ensure that both events receive the focused participation they deserve, maximizing the opportunities for attendees and exhibitors. This approach wil allow

participants to fully engage with each event without scheduling conflicts.

“The ZITF Company, with the guidance of the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and in partnership with the Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe, remains committed to delivering a world-class mining exhibition that fosters collaboration, innovation, and

growth.”

The rescheduled Mine Entra exhibition will continue to run under the

theme: “Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation and Industrialisation Nexus.”