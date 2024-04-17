Preps for 44th Independence celebrations in Murambinda at an advanced stage

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

ZIMBABWE’s 44th Independence celebrations in Murambinda on Thursday are at an advanced stage, Cabinet Committee chairperson on State Occasions and National Monuments and Vice President Kembo Mohadi has reported.

Information Minister Janfan Muswere told journalists Tuesday, at a post-cabinet briefing that VP Mohadi presented an update on preparations for the 2024 Independence Anniversary Celebrations and Children’s Party.

“Preparations for the Independence Anniversary celebrations and the Children’s Party are at an advanced stage.

“Construction works for the main arena; the terraces for the football pitch; the changing rooms; ablution facilities; the classroom blocks at Murambinda A and B Primary Schools and Murambinda B Secondary School; and painting of the buildings at the three schools have been completed.

“Completed works include desludging of the ablution facilities at the three schools including the septic tanks at the Zimbabwe Republic Police at Murambinda; installation of perimeter fencing at Murambinda B Secondary School, and pitching of tents at the main venue. The rehabilitation and grading of the major roads has been completed,” Muswere told the media.

The Children’s party will be held Wednesday at Murambinda A Primary School, with a total of 3 050 learners participating at the event.

“His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and the First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa will host the child delegates from the provinces,” said Muswere.

The Independence Torch relay commenced last week at Headlands in Manicaland province where Vice President Constantino Chiwenga officiated at the lighting event of the Independence Flame on April 12, 2024, at Magamba District Heroes Acre, Rusape.

The Independence Flame Roadshow is taking the Torch to Nyanga, Mutasa (Matumba Six Shrine), Mutare Provincial Heroes Acre, Chimanimani, Chipinge and Buhera.

The Flame is expected at Dzapasi on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, where it will be received by VP. Mohadi before being conveyed by the torchbearers to the main venue on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

President Mnangagwa is expected to handover 1 000 computers to Buhera District, and these will be distributed to all the schools in the District through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

According to Muswere, twenty artists have been lined up to entertain people and these have already started signing contracts.

“They include Agatha Murudzwa, Mathias Mhere, Sandra Ndebele, Chief Hwenje, Shantel Sithole, Sulumani Chimbetu, D.J. Fantan Levels, Mark Ngwazi, Bio Mudimba, Nicholas Zacharia, Simon Mutambi, Big Boy, Andy Muridzo, Jah Master, Tambaoga, Diana Samukange, Tswai Tswai Band, Jairos, Simba and Takura and many others.

“There will be two soccer matches during the celebrations where Simba Bhora from Mashonaland Central province will play Manica Diamonds on April 17, while soccer giants Highlanders (Bosso) Football Club and Dynamos (DeMbare) Football Club will battle it out for the Independence Football Trophy on Thursday.”