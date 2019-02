eNCA

Acting ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, head of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office at Luthuli House, has been accused of rape.

The accusation was communicated to the offices of the ANC secretary-general in a letter.

Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte commented the alleged assault occurred in a private setting and that the complainant should approach law enforcement.

Duarte said “the lady concerned needs to take this matter to the criminal justice system”.