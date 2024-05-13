President Ramaphosa pushes back talk ANC roped in Zanu PF for SA election campaigns

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe / Tapiwa Svondo

AFRICAN National Congress (ANC) leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied claims his party has requested support towards campaigning from Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party in upcoming elections in the neighbouring country.

Polls will be held on May 29, 2024, to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each of the nine provinces.

Ramaphosa also unwittingly confirmed talk that the ANC has invited foreign political parties to serve as election observers.

“We are aligned with various parties from an ideological point of view and from a policy point of view, and therefore, when elections happen in our country, there is nothing wrong with saying, ‘Hey, fellow sister organisation, we are holding elections in South Africa’ come and see how we conduct our elections.

“When we hold conferences, they also come from all over the world, and we invite them, and similarly, we also invite other parties to come and observe.

“Now, an observer mission is not an interfering mission. They don’t get involved; they only come and observe,” he said.

Ramaphosa was speaking while on a campaign trail in Atteridgeville, outside Pretoria.

His statements come amid revelations of potential collaboration between the two parties, which have historically shared close ties.

The ANC leader’s denial aims to distance his party from any perceived interference or influence from foreign entities in South Africa’s democratic process.

Several opposition parties have raised concerns about the reports, with one opposition party writing to the Electoral Commission to complain.

Leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA) Mmusi Maimane also rapped the ANC’s invitation to Zanu PF, stating that the only lessons ANC could learn from Zimbabwe’s ruling party are how to manipulate elections and betray the trust of South Africans.

South African opposition parties are piling pressure on the ANC for hiring Zimbabwe’s governing party, Zanu PF, to campaign in upcoming parliamentary and provincial elections across the Limpopo.

ANC first deputy secretary general, Nomvulo Mokonyane recently sparked controversy after requesting Zanu PF to assist Ramaphosa’s party’s election campaign as well as participate as an observer mission.

In a rebuke at the weekend, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), which will contest in the impending polls, wrote a letter to the Electoral Commission voicing its concerns over Zanu PF’s involvement in South Africa’s elections.

ATM president, Vuyo Zungula said the presence of Zanu PF will tarnish the legitimacy and credibility of South Africa’s electoral process as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is notorious for rigging elections.

“We strongly condemn the notion of Zanu PF being allowed to observe our elections due to several significant reasons.

“Firstly, Zimbabwe has a well-documented history of electoral malpractice and voter fraud in recent years, which seriously undermines the credibility of any electoral process they are involved in,” said Zungula.

“Allowing Zanu PF to observe our elections risks tarnishing the legitimacy and credibility of our own electoral process

“Zimbabwe has faced serious challenges in conducting free and fair elections, as evidenced by reports from various international organisations over the years.

“Furthermore, permitting Zanu PF to observe our elections is not only concerning due to their track record but also because of their close association with the ruling party in South Africa, the African National Congress (ANC)”, added Zungula.

The opposition leader pleaded with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to stop Zanu PF from meddling in South Africa’s elections.

“Therefore, we urge the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa to reject any participation of Zanu PF in the observation of our elections.

“Instead, we recommend engaging countries and organisations with established track records of upholding democratic principles and conducting free and fair elections.

“Allowing Zanu PF to participate in any capacity would undermine these fundamental principles.

“We trust that the IEC will give due consideration to our concerns and take appropriate action to ensure that the upcoming elections in South Africa are conducted in a transparent, credible, and impartial manner,” said Zungula.