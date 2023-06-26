Presidential candidate Kasukuwere names campaign technical team; snubs cheerleader Lumumba

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENTIAL independent candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has named his campaign technical committee headed by ex-cabinet minister Walter Mzembi.

In a statement Monday, Mzembi announced a team of five who will spearhead his campaign.

Political activist William ‘Acie Lumumba’ Mutumanje who is rallying behind Kasukuwere, however, did not make the cut.

In a recent interview Lumumba claimed Kasukuwere, a Mugabe loyalist was groomed for Presidency by the late former leader, predicting he will win the August 23 plebiscite.

“As the presidential campaign chairman for Saviour Kasukuwere gathers steam, l am pleased to announce the technical committee of experts that will provide the necessary administrative support in the run-up to the general elections. The team comprises of the following patriotic and capable Zimbabweans:

“Chief of Staff: Munyaradzi Bwanya, Chief Election Agent and Presidential Spokesperson: Jacqueline Sande, Chief Legal Advisor: Munyaradzi Midzi, Head Of Foreign Relations: Lloyd Msipa and Head Of Communications And Stakeholder Management: Ali Naka,” read part of the statement.

Kasukuwere successfully filed his nomination papers in absentia last Wednesday through his chief election agent Sande.

He however faces two arrest warrants issued back in 2019. The first one was issued after he failed to appear in court on four counts of criminal abuse of office and the second one after he failed to resubmit his passport to the clerk of court.

He dismissed the warrants as mere threats by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to deter him from travelling back to Zimbabwe for his political campaign.