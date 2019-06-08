Presidential Guard soldier up for carjacking

Bulawayo Correspondent

A 35-year-old soldier stationed at the Presidential Guard headquarters in Harare, appeared in court in Bulawayo Thursday facing charges of robbery and carjacking.

Togara appeared before magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi at Tredgold Building and was remanded in custody to 20 June this year.

State prosecutor Nkathazo Dlodlo told court that on the 21st of April 2019 at around 0100 hours, Diana Kutsanzira parked her Gold Honda Airwave outside a bar in the Bulawayo city centre.

Kutsanzira, aged 37, then went into the bar where she joined other revellers.

“At around 0130 hours, the complainant left the bar intending to drive home. She found the accused standing by the side of her motor vehicle and he asked for a lift to 6th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street in the city.

“Kutsanzira agreed and the accused person sat at the back seat behind the complainant,” said Dlodlo.

Court was told that along the way, Togara produced a knife and threatened to stab Kutsanzira before ordering her to drive towards North End Suburb in the city.

“Whilst in North end suburb, opposite House number 22 Howard Road, the accused ordered the complainant to stop. Accused person demanded cash and valuables,” Court heard.

It is further alleged Togara went way with cash amounting to RTGS$400 and ZAR100, a Huawei P9 cell phone with a NetOne line and the vehicle.

He then drove away and dumped the stolen vehicle near the Forestry Commission building opposite Bulawayo Central Police station from where it was recovered while Kutsanzira was making a police report.

Later in May, some detectives from CID Vehicle Theft Squad traced the stolen Huawei P9 cell phone to Harare where it was being used by one Tafadzwa Alifanet who indicated that she had been given the handset by Togara, who was later arrested.

The total value stolen is US$5 400 and US$5 200 was recovered.