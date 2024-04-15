Pressure mounts on Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Chiragwi

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars coach, Takesure Chiragwi is now under pressure to grind positive results this season, following a 1-1 home draw against Highlanders on Saturday.

The defending champions have not started the season well, with one win, three draws and two defeats in six games.

Saturday’s result piled more pressure on Chiragwi, who is already losing favour with the the club’s executive. Rumours have it that plans to show him the exit door are now in motion.

Despite everything that is going on, the 40-year-old gaffer remains positive that good results will come through.

“We have done our part, these guys are putting a lot of effort and I just hope one day it will be fine for us.

“We are not far from getting the results we want. We are very close and we are not panicking.

“It’s football, we have to accept what is happening, so that we correct the wrong things we are doing,” Chiragwi said.

Ngezi Platinum started the year 2024 on a high note with a win over Dynamos to win the annual Castle Challenge Cup, the season curtain raiser.

However, the Mhondoro-based side failed to reflect the same form in the league as it took them four games to register their one and only victory this season, which came against Manica Diamonds at home a fortnight ago.