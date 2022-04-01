PRICES TRACKER: Major retailers using $200-220 exchange rate

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

THE exchange rate being used at till points by major retailers has since breached to ZW$200 against the United States (US) greenback, newzimbabwe.com’s price and services survey, ZimCompare, has established.

This is against the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s auction rate which this week closed at ZW$142.42 to the US dollar

ZimCompare looks at prices and services to of commonly used goods and serves to encourage transparency among retailers and service providers as well as help consumers save money and time amid resurgent inflation.

For this week below were the prices some of the commonly used basic commodities at three of the country’s leading retailers;