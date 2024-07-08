Prince Dube completes move to Tanzanian football champions 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS striker, Prince Dube has completed his move to Tanzanian topflight league defending champions, Young Africa.

“Mgadafi” as Dube is affectionately known is one of the first signings by the Tanzanian giants, who are bolstering their squad for another dance in the CAF Champions League where they went all the way to the quarter finals, only to be eliminated by Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Smiling killer Prince Dube welcome to the jungle,” posted Young Africa on its social media handles.

Dube terminated his contract with another Tanzanian side Azam FC early this year following disputes with the club.

So big was the tussle that it went before the Tanzania Football Federation as Azam was now demanding 5 million Rands to release him.

The former Highlanders striker joins Young Africa on a two year contract which will run until June 2026.

Dube had a successful outing with AZAM in the Tanzanian league, only to be haunted by injuries in the past two seasons.

The 27-year-old boasts of being Azam FC second best all time goalscorer in a season as he banged 18 goals in all competitions in 2021, that is one goal less than John Bocco who scored 19 goals in 2012.