Prince Dube Reflects On failed SuperSport United Stint

By Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS striker Prince Dube has attributed his failure to make an impact during his stint at the South African side, SuperSport United to lack of playing opportunities.

After being released by SuperSport United, Dube made a return to his boyhood club Highlanders at the start of last season where his goal scoring form led the Bulawayo giants to the Chibuku Super Cup title.

The talented Zimbabwe international striker also helped the locally based Warriors qualify for the African Nations Championships.

However, Dube feels he could have made a similar impact with SuperSport United if he had been given opportunities at the Pretoria club.

A lot was expected from Dube when he was snapped by the ambitious South African club from Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC as a 20-year-old in July 2017.

The promising striker had impressed while playing for the Warriors in the Cosafa Cup and African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers in the same year.

However, Dube struggled for game time during his time with the Tshwane giants and he left the club having failed to make a single competitive appearance for the team.

“I didn’t get the chance I thought I deserved at the time. It wasn’t a good spell, things definitely didn’t go according to plan, but I was young, and I took it as a learning experience,” Dube told the South African football website Far Post.

The talented forward was competing for a place with experienced trio of Jeremy Brockie, Kingston Nkhatha, and Bradley Grobler, who were preferred ahead of him by then-SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler.

Dube was released in 2018 and in the following year, he rejoined Highlanders where he rediscovered his goal scoring form.

The former Zimbabwe under-23 captain hit the ground running at Bosso where he scored 12 goals and was crowned Zimbabwean Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up.

Dube said he was being inspired by his uncle, Mkhokheli Dube who played for Highlanders after the turn of the century.

The duo is set to lead the Highlanders attack together after the ageless striker has retraced his steps to Highlanders from the Zvishavane-based side FC Platinum.

“He’s one person who inspired me a lot. He’s been there from day one,” Prince said about Mkhokheli, who has also played in the USA for Michigan Bucks, New England Revolution, and Chicago Fire.

Mkhokheli believes Prince will use the experience he gained at SuperSport if he gets another opportunity to play outside the country.

“He was young, I think that’s what made him come back. He didn’t look at the big picture, but that was a lesson learned and he has moved on,” Mkhokheli told the same publication.

“Being in a foreign land at that age, the cultural shock, being home-sick, and not getting a chance to play probably got to him.”

Prince has been linked with unnamed Chinese clubs in recent months.