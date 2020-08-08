Prince Dube set for Bosso exit

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS appear to have resigned themselves to losing free scoring striker Prince Dube amid reports linking him with a move to an unnamed side outside the country.

Dube, whose contract expires in December, is reportedly keen on a move back to South Africa after failing to secure a move to a second tier Chinese club early this year following a trial stint.

The 23 year-old striker was also set for another trial stint in Europe but the trip was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bosso chairman Kenneth Mhlope confirmed that the Bulawayo giants are in discussions regarding the departure of Dube.

Although Mhlope did not specify Dube’s impending destination, NewZimbabwe.com understands that it to South Africa, where he has previously had unsuccessful stints with SuperSport United and Black Leopards.

However Bosso is keen to secure a transfer fee for the player as well as a share of earnings from his future transfer should he finally secure his move to Europe.

“I confirm that our club is at the tail end of conversations for the possible transfer of Prince Mpumelelo Dube to a club outside our borders. The deal will benefit both the club and the player in the immediate and in the long run. It was always the desire of both parties to secure a route into European leagues for the young striker hence the careful consideration given to the arrangement currently in process,” Mhlope said.

“The negotiations are in line with one of the objectives of the club’s business side – moving players to competitive leagues. Initially, the club and Prince had envisaged the player’s direct move to European leagues, but due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, a pandemic that brought the world to a standstill, both parties had to consider other avenues,”

“Dube has pending trial invitations in Europe, which have however, been elongated because of global movement restrictions due to Coronavirus. Cognisant of the fact that these trials’ immediate success is not guaranteed, the club and the player have agreed to listen to other offers,”

Mhlope dismissed reports that Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube allegedly failed to inform the club’s leadership about a US$50 000 transfer fee offer from Tanzanian side Azam for Dube’s services.

“To set the record straight, the club leadership has been privy to the development hence today’s engagement, after the player, his family and his manager Mr. Gibson Mahachi had finally acceded to the offer thus clearing the impediment and freeing the club’s hand to engage the pursuing club fully. We, at all times attempt to prosecute our business with caution and confidentiality,”

“A confirmation of the transfer, should it be successful, will be announced shortly,” he said.

The former Zimbabwe under-23 captain enjoyed a solid campaign for Bosso last season after scoring 12 league goals and inspiring the club’s Chibuku Super Cup triumph.

Last season Dube was crowned Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up during the end of season awards.