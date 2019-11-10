Dube strike spurs Bosso to Chibuku Super Cup final

By Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS moved a step closer to Chibuku Super Cup silverware glory as they narrowly beat ZPC Kariba by a goal to nil in a match played at Barbourfields Stadium Sunday afternoon.

A solitary strike in the first half by in-form striker, Prince Dube was enough to take the Bulawayo giants to the cup final.

The first half was evenly balanced with Highlanders having a lot of ball possession while ZPC Kariba were solid in the midfield and defence.

Both goalkeepers were not troubled at all as the ball was played in the middle of the park for most parts of the match.

The first real chance fell on Highlanders in the 36th minute and Dube made full use of the opportunity to hit the ball into the bottom corner and thrust Bosso in the lead.

It was Dube’s first goal since his red card suspension against the same team in a premiership match two weeks back.

Five minutes later, Tinashe Makanda thought he had put Bosso two goals up but his effort was ruled offside.

The second half was almost the same as the first with both chances creating goal scoring chances but in vain.

Kariba had to finish the last 10 minutes of the match down to 10 men after Ian Nakati was shown a second yellow card for elbowing Highlanders left back, Mbongeni Ndlovu.

Bosso technical manager Hendrik Pieter de Jongh said he was not happy with how the match was handled by the officials.

“We started the match on a slow pace but again I am not happy with the way the referee awarded our opponents freekicks inside our own half; five free kicks inside 12 minutes, surely!

“We however picked up the tempo and Prince scored a wonder goal. Secondly, we tried to attack but the opponents were good defensively,” he said.

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi said his team played good football but got punished for loss of concentration.

“I think my guys played very well. In the first, half Highlanders did not create a lot of chances and our loss of concentration costed us. We were caught napping and they capitalised on that,” said Tamirepi.

He added, “Generally I am not happy with the way we were treated here especially in the second half when fans started throwing missiles onto the pitch which frustrated our guys.”