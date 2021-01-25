Prince Dube Vows To Continue Scoring

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker Prince Dube has vowed to continue from where he left off for Tanzanian side Azam FC as he prepares to make a return to competitive action after recovering from injury.

The Warriors forward suffered a hand injury in Azam’s defeat to Yanga SC in their derby in late November, and the club organised for him to undergo further treatment in South Africa.

After undergoing successful surgery in Cape Town, the club then ruled him out of action for six weeks with his injury affecting the team’s performances.

In Dube’s absence, Azam has endured a difficult spell in the league after going on a dismal run of six straight matches without a win and dropping from the top of the 18-team table.

The former Highlanders goal scorer has promised to continue from where he left off when he picked up the injury.

“First of all, I would like to thank God for helping me to return to the field after being out of action for so long due to a broken arm injury that I sustained in November last year,” Dube said as quoted by the Tanzanian publication Sokalabongo.

“But I also want to thank all those who were part of my treatment and made it possible for me to get back on the field.

“I promised I would return to the field feeling better and I am happy to see that I have already managed to be involved in the two goals we scored against Mlandege [in the friendly] despite the fact that we lost the next game against KMKM.

“I believe I will get back to my scoring pace as it was at the beginning of this season. So as I promised I will be back on the field better. I will do it and make sure I help my team to do well by scoring as many goals as possible.”

Dube had made a bright start to his career at Azam with six goals and four assists in the league, and was also voted the Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September.

Azam are currently placed third on the table after managing 32 points from 17 matches, 12 fewer than table-toppers Yanga, who have accumulated 44 from 18 matches, while Simba are third on 35 points from 15 outings.