Prince Dube’s move was inevitable, says Bosso coach Mark Harrison

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

HIGHLANDERS’ technical manager Mark Harrison believes the departure of Prince Dube to Tanzanian Premier League outfit Azam Football Club was foreseeable given the high quality of the youthful forward coupled with his contract which was ending soon.

Dube inked a two-year deal with Azam where he will play alongside compatriots in ex-Bosso defender Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere of three-time league Champion with FC Platinum.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Harrison, himself former Southampton and Stoke City player, said even though it was sad for Dube to leave, it was a good move for the 2019 Soccer Star of The Year second runner up who still has a long career ahead of him.

“I think it was inevitable that Prince would move sooner or later, especially with his contract ending soon. I think it was good business for the club, they get in some much-needed revenue.

“As for Prince, it is also a good move to try and further his career. I wish him all the best in his new endeavour. He is a very good player and a good guy too,” he said.

Harrison also said even though a number of players have left the club since end of last season, his squad still has what it takes to compete.

“I think we need to wait until we regroup and then reassess the situation, but our squad is strong with plenty of players with quality and capable to step in. This is the way of football, we move on,” said Harrison.

‘Mgadafi’ as Dube is affectionately known, joined the Highlanders first team in four years ago after a good season with the club’s Division One side Boss 90 in 2015.