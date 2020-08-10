Prince Harry cooked Meghan a three-course meal on her birthday

Spread This News











Channel24

Prince Harry reportedly cooked Duchess Meghan a three-course meal on her birthday – with some help from his mother-in-law, Doria Ragland.

Meghan celebrated her 39th birthday on Tuesday.

It’s believed that Doria babysat the couple’s son Archie, while Harry tried to impress his wife with his culinary skills.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: “They spent the day as a family, and in the evening, Doria looked after Archie so that Meghan and Harry could enjoy some couple time.”

“Harry cooked Meghan a three-course dinner, but Doria helped him with the preparation. While Harry has become a better cook since marrying Meghan, he still has a way to go!”

It’s reported that Harry bought Meghan a custom-made necklace and a framed photograph of them for her birthday.