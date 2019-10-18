Prince Harry says every camera flash takes him back to Diana’s death

CNN

Prince Harry has said that every camera flash takes him “straight back” to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

In an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, the Duke of Sussex described the emotional toll of living in the spotlight.

When asked if he feels at peace yet about the death of Diana 22 years ago, the duke who was 12 years old at the time admitted that his grief was still a “wound that festers.”

“I think being part of this family, in this role and this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back.

“So in that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best,” he told Bradby.

The interview is part of a documentary for UK broadcaster ITV, filmed during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent tour of Africa.

During the 10-day trip, Harry, who is sixth in line to the British throne, retraced his mother’s steps in Angola as she walked through a former minefield just months before she died in a car crash in Paris.