Prince Harry was ‘suffering’

Prince Harry’s close friend Nacho Figueras has claimed that Harry has been suffering.

The polo player appears in the new ABC documentary Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and the Crown.

The documentary investigates the news that shocked the world in January; that Harry and Meghan will no longer be senior royals.

It features interviews with Nacho and the ABC News royalty consultant Alastair Bruce and others, reports E News.

Speaking about the prince Nacho shared that ‘he has suffered a lot from all the things that has happened to him,’ reports The Cut.

He also revealed that Harry struggles with people judging him and that he is being a father who is trying to protect his family.