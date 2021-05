Prince Misuzulu, the eldest son of the late Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, has been named as the new Zulu King

PRINCE Misuzulu Zulu has been named as the new Zulu king.

In her will, the late regent of the Zulu kingdom Queen Mantfombi Dlamini bequeathed the monarchy to her first son.

This means Prince Misuzulu will be installed as the next king of the Zulus.

This is a developing story.