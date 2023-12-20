Prison warden slapped with lawsuit for political involvement

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A prison warden, Caroline Majongo has been sued by a Harare lawyer on allegations of her involvement in politics in violation of the law.

The lawyer, Takudzwa Edward Mudzuri is seeking dismissal of Majongo from the service for being involved in partisan politics, in contravention of constitutional provisions that bar civil servants from engaging in active partisan politics.

Mudzuri is also suing the Commissioner-General of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS), the Chairperson of the Prisons and Correctional Service Commission and Justice and Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, for enabling the violation of the country’s Constitution.

“Despite being a civil servant, Majongo was actively involved in mobilising votes for the ruling ZANU-PF party during harmonised elections held on 23 and 24 August.

“So prominent was her role that that senior ZANU-PF political party provincial officials, such as Mashonaland East Secretary for Security Jeremiah Chiwetu and Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Samuel Makureya, both wrote to ZPCS officials requesting leave of absence for Majongo from 1 June 2023 up to the end of elections.

“In their request, Chiwetu and Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Makureya said the prison officer needed leave from official ZPCS duties so that she could carry out “national duty” such as party voter mobilisation programmes for ZANU-PF political party,” said Mudzuri’s lawyers.

Mudzuri, represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) lawyer, Innocent Gonese.

The court has been told that Majongo also holds the position of provincial deputy secretary in the ruling political party’s Women’s League.

In his application, Mudzuri wants the High Court to declare that “Majongo’s active engagement in politics as a member and an office bearer of ZANU PF political party in Mashonaland East province while she is employed as a Prison Officer is a direct violation of the provisions of Section 208(3) of the Constitution.”

Mudzuri also wants the High Court to declare that the Chairperson of the Prisons and Correctional Service Commission and Justice minister, failed to ensure Majongo’s compliance with the requirements of the Constitution after releasing her to engage in partisan politics as a member and an office bearer of ZANU PF political party to be in direct violation of section 231(1)(d) of the Constitution as read together with section 208(3) of the Constitution.

The matter is yet to be heard.