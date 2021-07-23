Prof George Kahari Dies At Age 91

Spread This News











By Stephen Tsamba

PROFESSOR George Kahari, who three days ago turned 91, has died.

The death was confirmed by former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo.

“It is saddening that Professor George Kahari, who turned 91 only three days ago, is no more” said Moyo.

He added: “He (Kahari) was an unwavering Zapu nationalist, a great man of letters, a suave diplomat and a consummate gentleman. May his memory be a blessing to his family and all who knew him” he said.

Alex Magaisa, a lecturer of law at the Kent Law school of the University of Kent in the UK, said: “News that Prof Kahari has died saddened me greatly. He was one of the few for whom the words doyen of Zimbabwean academia are truly befitting. True knowledge is humbling, he even treated us little boys as equals. when we met he said I’m a big fan and I said I’m a big fan too!”

Kahari was a diplomat, educator, arts administrator and writer. During his career, he also served as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Germany, Italy and Czechoslovakia.

He was also one of the founders of the Catholic University of Zimbabwe founded in 1999 and the first black director at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

He was born at Chiriseri in Bindura and had one younger brother who died in early life and was raised as an only child.