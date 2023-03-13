‘Professionalism first not cadreship’ – says Chamisa to junior police officers; promises rewarding jobs once in power

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has urged junior police officers to remain loyal to Zimbabwean citizens and not the ruling party.

This follows reports that junior officers are being ordered to vote for Zanu PF at this year’s general elections by Chief Superintendents at ‘ideology workshops’ underway across the country.

Chamisa assured the junior cops that once he is voted into power their jobs will be more rewarding.

“Dear Civil servants and our uniformed patriotic officers, I know what you are going through.

“Be strong, non-partisan and remain loyal to Zimbabwe and its citizens.

“Professionalism first not Cadreship. The darkest hour is just before dawn. The sun will soon rise in Zimbabwe,” wrote Chamisa on Twitter.

Chamisa also reiterated that he will deliver a functioning economy once elected.

“Dear Zimbabwe, it is possible to get our country working and great again.

“It is possible to wake up to a rewarding job in Zimbabwe with a capable state, its own currency, electricity, water, high speed internet and the best roads, schools and hospitals. It is possible. #RegisterToVoteNow.”

Senior military and police officers have in the past been accused of forcing their juniors to vote for Zanu PF.