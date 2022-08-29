Programme hopes to assist returning Zimbabwean migrants

Spread This News

By enca.com

HARARE – A new programme has been announced to ease the stress on Zimbabwean migrants returning home.

The partnership between the European Commission and International Organization for Migration will document and offer post-arrival support to migrants.

Over 3 million Zimbabweans are estimated to be working and living in South Africa, Botswana, the UK, Canada and Australia, among others.

The programme is meant to strengthen protection services, flow monitoring at ports of entry and post-arrival support to returning migrants.

The project is expected to assist 33,000 returnees or mobile populations.

The country’s largest labour union, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has applauded the programme’s creation.

Each week, Zimbabwe sees many of its citizens being deported – especially from South Africa, Botswana and the UK.

