Prolific public speaker set to represent Zimbabwe at high schools competition in Poland

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE sky is the limit for Kadoma-based prolific public speaking progeny, Tinovimbanashe Sewera, who is eyeing to conquer the world with his blend of literary prowess and oratory skills.

Sewera is a learner at Brookside College studying Literature, History and Divinity, and also Kadoma City Council’s junior mayor.

The 19-year-old is set to represent Zimbabwe, along with his two teammates, at the International Debate and Public Speaking Competitions in Poland set for June 8, 2024.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on the sidelines of an anti-drugs symposium hosted by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) in Chinhoyi recently, Sewera expressed joy to have won qualifying rounds to represent the country at the global showcase.

“I was selected to represent Zimbabwe at the international public speaking and debate event to be held between 8 and 10 June 2024 in Poland. I will compete in two categories, namely the relay speech and individual medley.

“I am a very capable debater and public speaker who pledges to win at the global stage and raise the Zimbabwean flag high,” Sewera said.

In previous competitions held in 2023, the talented orator scooped the Outstanding Debate and Public Speaker at Brookside College clinched a top prize at the High Schools Debate Challenge (HiDC). He also came out tops at the HiDC Pan African debate and public speaking fiesta in Tanzania.

Sewera paid tribute to his school teacher and public speaking coach, Pelaida Mafoti, who will escort him on the European tour.

The only setback the gifted conversationist faces before he makes a cameo performance at the upcoming Poland event is the US$2 000 he needs to cover travel expenses and other logistics.

Sewera needs an air ticket which costs US$1 300, VISA application US$90, Yellow Fever vaccination US$60, travel medical insurance US$40 and incidental costs pegged at US$500, bringing the total to US$1 990.

“I really need this sponsorship to attend the Poland event. My teammates come from well-up families so they can afford the bills, but I alone cannot,” he lamented.

In the relay speech slot, contestants give a coherent delivery as a team, one after another. The Brookside College relay speech team consists of Kosyoung Daka, Mickey Charakupa and Sewera.

To display his uniqueness, it is only the junior mayor who will participate in both team and individual categories.