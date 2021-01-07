Prominent Bus Operator Regis Munenzwa Dies From Covid-19

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

REPORTS say prominent bus operator Regis Munenzwa has died from Covid-19.

Munenzwa is also president of the Zimbabwe Long Distance Bus Operators Association.

The transport mogul, who was said to be asthmatic, is reported to have died at noon this Thursday.

He is among a growing number of prominent individuals who have succumbed to the dreaded pandemic in the past few days.

Thomas Dondo, CEO of Zimbabwe’s Impala Car Rental, died of the disease weekend while prominent Gweru based businessman Phillemon Mubata also succumbed to the virus this week while aged 54.