Prominent Gospel Singer Trymore Bande In Court For Stealing Mercedes Benz

By Paul Katanda

HARARE based gospel singer Trymore Bande has appeared at the Magistrates Court facing charges of stealing a Mercedes Benz.

The court head that Trymore Bande allegedly misled the owner of the car, Dzidzai Moffat, into believing he wanted to purchase it.

He then allegedly successfully negotiated to take possession of the vehicle while he raised the US$2 500 which Moffat had asked for in June last year.

He then allegedly vanished and started avoiding Moffat for over six months, resulting in Moffat filing a police report.

His luck however ran however ran out last month when he was arrested by detectives from the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s vehicle theft squad, by which time he had already sold the vehicle.

The court heard that sometime in June last year, the complainant left his car at a garage at Chikwanha Shopping Centre in the custody of one Bigboy Nyarisambo, whom he asked to advertise it on his behalf.

On June 28, 2021, Bande approached Nyarisambo and expressed interest in purchasing the car.

He was then introduced to the Moffat, who showed him where the car was parked.

The complainant told the accused that he wanted US$2 500 for his car and the accused agreed but he told the complainant that he was going to need a few days to arrange the money.

The complainant then told the accused that he wanted to travel to Bindura and that they would complete the deal upon his return.

In the absence of Moffat, Bande convinced one Tapiwa Ngwerume who had been left in charge of the vehicle by that he had been allowed to take the car and Ngwerume gave him the keys.

He then drove away.

Bande then contacted the Moffat advising him that he had taken possession of the car and would settle the payment on his return from Bindura but did not do so.

He, in fact, allegedly became evasive, leading to the police report.

From January 2022 to February 2022 CID detectives from vehicle theft squad investigated the matter leading to his arrest on February 23.

The detectives found out that the accused had already sold the motor vehicle to one Misheck Mavhunga.

Bande is set to appear in court March 7 for a trial date.