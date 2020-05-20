Prominent Kwekwe Businessman Loses 4 Cars In Inferno

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A PROMINENT Kwekwe businessman, Peter Gore Monday lost four vehicles in an inferno at his home in the town’s leafy suburb of Newtown.

The source of the fire is yet to be established.

Gore’s upmarket house was left unscathed.

Whilst the businessman was not immediately available for comment, neighbours expressed relief flames from the raging fire did not spread to their properties.

“It is sad that cars had to be reduced to shells. However, we were frightened that the fire would also destroy our houses,” one neighbour said.

Gore owns numerous properties in Kwekwe.

A swift response from Kwekwe City Fire Department and Zimasco company managed to save the house, though the cars were reduced to shells in the inferno.

Gore, 67, once tried his luck in politics after he contested for the Mbizo parliamentary seat under Simba Makoni’s Mavambo Kusile Dawn party in the 2008 elections.

The businessman has 12 wives and 69 children.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Joel Goko said police were yet to get an official report on the inferno

“We are yet to get an official report about the inferno. We will only be able to comment about the issue when we get an official report,” he said.