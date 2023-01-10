Prominent Kwekwe medical doctor dies after being stung by wasps

By Staff Reporter

Prominent Kwekwe medical practitioner, Conway Zengeza, died Sunday after reportedly being stung by wasps at his home in the Midlands city.

A colleague who preferred anonymity confirmed the tragedy.

“We gathered that he wanted to switch off lights in his garage…he was then stung before he was rushed to Topomasi Private Hospital where he died,” the colleague said.

Zimbabwe Media Association (ZIMA) Midlands province president, Dr Ngwenya, said the death of Zengeza was a huge blow to the medical fraternity.

“The 8th of January 2023 was not a good morning to us as doctors, as people, as the Midlands Community and beyond the Midlands Community,” said Ngwenya.

“It will forever be remembered for the pains we are suffering following the sudden passing on of one of the prominent and illustrious doctor.”

He described the late as a mentor, kind and excellent practitioner.

“We have really lost as a country, we have lost as a profession,” he said.

Zengeza was ZIMA former president.