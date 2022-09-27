Prominent lawyer arrested for forgery and money laundering

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PROMINENT Harare lawyer, Norman Mugiya has been arrested for allegedly forging a will of a deceased person and money laundering.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of lawyer, Norman Mugiya on September 26, 2022 for cases of fraud and money laundering in connection with the late Jonah Shereni’s estate,” said Nyathi.

“He is jointly charged with the late Jonah Shereni’s wife, Yolanda Mututuma (27).”

The top lawyer and managing partner of Mugiya and Muvhami Law Chambers, allegedly helped a client forge a will of the late Jonah Shereni.

Last week, Mugiya was suspended by his partners after they wrote a letter addressed to the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ).

Partners, Arshiel Mugiya and Tafadzwa Muvhami, notified LSZ the prominent lawyer would be on suspension pending the outcome at the courts.

The complainant is the late Shereni’s son, Lawrence (18).

It is alleged Shereni was once married to Durai Marble Dick, the mother of the complainant and his three siblings, Amanda, Tavonga and Rutendo.

They later divorced.

Shereni died in a car accident in October last year.

After his death, Mugiya’s alleged accomplice, Mututuma, connived to defraud other estate beneficiaries. She approached Mugiya, and they forged a will in respect of properties with a potential value of US$100 000.

On May 3, 2022, Mututuma went to the Master of the High Court, Harare and registered the estate of Shereni under DR 1414/22.

On May 11, 2022, she returned to the Master of the High Court and filed the forged will with intent to defraud other beneficiaries of the estate.

Mututuma has already appeared in court on a fraud charge.