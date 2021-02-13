Prominent Mutare Lawyer In Court After Bashing Mom

Spread This News











BY Staff Reporter

MUTARE: A prominent lawyer here has appeared in court facing charges of assaulting his 65-year-old mother.

Edward Lloyd Mvere (39) appeared before Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture facing two charges of domestic violence.

He was remanded to April 1 for trial after being granted $6 000 bail.

Prosecutor Tiriwamambo Kangai told the court that last month, Mvere’s mother Veronica Mvere obtained a protection order prohibiting her son from insulting, assaulting, threatening or disturbing her peace.

However, according to the court, Edward, on two separate occasions disregarded the peace order and shouted at the complainant demanding custody of his child.

On February 9, the accused again visited his mother and shouted at her because her mobile phone was not getting through.

He threatened to sell her mother’s household property, harassed her before urging her to report to police.

She then made a police report against her leading to his arrest.